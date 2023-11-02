Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after acquiring an additional 151,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 123,955 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

