Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

