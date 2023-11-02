Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 181,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.84.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

