Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $528,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,830. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $123.33 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average of $155.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

