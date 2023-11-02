Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.63.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

