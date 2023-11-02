Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $31,062.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,910 shares in the company, valued at $657,725.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primis Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.82. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

