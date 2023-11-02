Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,444 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SP Plus by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SP Plus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $995.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.34. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SP. William Blair downgraded shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

