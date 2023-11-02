Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,776,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,333,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.29%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

