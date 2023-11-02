Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,678 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,804,000 after acquiring an additional 63,295 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 368,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,852 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $27,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $50,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $27,749.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,906 shares of company stock worth $185,988. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $234.79 million, a P/E ratio of 215.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

