Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,456 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 86.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.29 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.78%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

