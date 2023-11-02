Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 503 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,230 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 861,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,739,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 707,672 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $8,480,359.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,800,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

