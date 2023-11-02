Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,104 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,984 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,534,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 438,296 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,465,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.37.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

