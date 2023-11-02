Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 79,070 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $11,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Stock Up 0.6 %

LAZY stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.85. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lazydays from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Lazydays Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

