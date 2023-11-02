Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 831 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,119,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 1,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

