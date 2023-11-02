Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,232 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Conduent by 32.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Conduent by 423.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 180,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Conduent by 18.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $566.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

