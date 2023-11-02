Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

USM stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

