Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Get Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.56% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.