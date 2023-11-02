Walker & Dunlop (WD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $65.32 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.44.

WD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,452,529.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,084 shares of company stock worth $6,278,609. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

