Wallbox (WBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WBX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 61.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wallbox by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Wallbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

