Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $173.59 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $138.56 and a fifty-two week high of $192.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Stories

