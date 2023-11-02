Wedbush Cuts HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $6.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMST. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HMST

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

NASDAQ HMST opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HomeStreet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 131,450 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.