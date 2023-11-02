Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.92% from the company’s current price.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $20.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

