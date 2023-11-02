Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BILL. Citigroup raised their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33. BILL has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.58 million. Analysts predict that BILL will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

