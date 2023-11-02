Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

HOWL opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.27. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 54.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

