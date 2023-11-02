Westrock Coffee (WEST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.18). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 310.68%. The firm had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.65 million. On average, analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, insider William A. Ford bought 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 331,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,316,850.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brothers Harriman & Co Brown bought 1,876,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,766,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,061,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,611,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,899,505 shares of company stock worth $19,000,589 over the last 90 days. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

