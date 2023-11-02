WestRock (WRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $36.19 on Thursday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.15.

WestRock Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after acquiring an additional 975,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

