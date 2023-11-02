WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $530,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 21.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 759,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $169.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.80. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.82 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.