Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 10,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 6,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

