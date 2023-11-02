Wheels Up Experience (UP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Wheels Up Experience to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $335.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.76 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. On average, analysts expect Wheels Up Experience to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UP opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider Mark Briffa sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $36,050.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 7,974,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after buying an additional 4,777,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 2,173,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 290.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,130,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 196.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 874,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

