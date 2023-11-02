WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.21 and last traded at $85.17. 3,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.01.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

