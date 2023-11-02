Wix.com (WIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

