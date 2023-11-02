Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.