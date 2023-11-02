WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 7.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPP. Bank of America decreased their price target on WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $732.50.

WPP opened at $43.44 on Thursday. WPP plc has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.9536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

