Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xperi were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth about $8,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $3,689,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Xperi Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $350.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Xperi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.94 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 150.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.