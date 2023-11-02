Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 279,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,370,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $41.78 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YELP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 172.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.