YETI (YETI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. YETI has set its FY23 guidance at $2.23-$2.32 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YETI Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 34.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of YETI by 51.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

