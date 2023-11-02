Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.