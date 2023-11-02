Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for SunPower in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.98.

SunPower Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $706.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. SunPower has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $24.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.