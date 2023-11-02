Zacks Research Comments on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $17.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 7.4 %

NYSE MLM opened at $439.17 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $317.25 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

