Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 6.2 %

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.08). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 56.63%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 139.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 68.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

