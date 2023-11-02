Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envestnet in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Envestnet’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.10 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

ENV stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,323,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,550,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

