Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WaFd in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WaFd by 56.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

