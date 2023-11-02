Zacks Research Weighs in on Semtech Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semtech in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Semtech Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $861.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $2,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.