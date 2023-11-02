ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,615 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,987,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.