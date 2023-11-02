ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 1003919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,628,000 after acquiring an additional 916,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

