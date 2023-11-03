11,763 Shares in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.47% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QWLD opened at $102.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.74. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

