26,890 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 197,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.