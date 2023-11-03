4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 37.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $452.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.47. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.