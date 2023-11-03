4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.70.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FDMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $452.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.47. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $26.49.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.