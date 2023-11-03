84,471 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 34.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 912,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 235,060 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Harmonic by 14.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $440,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

HLIT stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

