89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in 89bio by 167.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 89bio in the second quarter worth $262,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $28,117,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $288,000.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

